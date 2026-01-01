Johnny Knoxville celebrates end of filming final Jackass movie with 'monstrous explosion'

Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass team celebrated the end of filming their final movie by creating a "monstrous explosion" in California.

The daredevil team celebrated the end of the fifth and final movie "with a bang", however, they ended up shocking locals in Simi Valley, who mistook the explosion for a plane crash.

Over the weekend, Knoxville reshared local footage showing a plume of smoke rising from the other side of a hill, and onlookers speculating if it was a crash. In the caption, he cleared up the confusion and revealed it was a movie explosion created by their Special Effects Supervisor, Elia Popov.

"Apparently people thought a plane had crashed yesterday in Simi Valley. Little did they know it was from a monstrous explosion @jemfxpopov created for us for the final day ever of @jackass filming," he explained. "We were standing near the explosion and couldn't believe what we were seeing."

"Immediately after the entire cast went and hugged @jemfxpopov's neck. Thank you to Elia, his crew and the rest of our amazing crew yesterday to make sure we went out with a bang. 26 years and that's a wrap!!" he continued, adding crying and heart emojis.

The 55-year-old, who launched the slapstick stunt comedy series in 2000, confirmed in February that the upcoming film would be their last.

"This will be the last one. This is the natural place to end," Knoxville told Rolling Stone. "So it's going to be absolutely awful."

He announced the film's title, Jackass: Best and Last, earlier this month and presented the first official trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week.

Co-created by Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, the Jackass TV series was such a success in the early 2000s that the team reunited for several movies, including 2002's Jackass: The Movie, 2006's Jackass Number Two, 2010's Jackass 3D and 2022's Jackass Forever, as well as the 2013 spin-off Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.

Jackass: Best and Last, co-starring Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Preston Lacy, will be released on 26 June.