Days of Our Lives actor Patrick Muldoon dies

Days of Our Lives actor Patrick Muldoon has died at the age of 57.

The Starship Troopers star passed away suddenly in the morning of Sunday 19 April, following a heart attack, according to Deadline.

Muldoon began his acting career with a two-episode appearance on the sitcom Who's the Boss? while still at university in 1990. Soon after his graduation the following year, he played Jeffrey Hunter in three episodes of the hit teen sitcom Saved by the Bell.

He then landed his longest-running role as Austin Reed in the daytime drama series Days of Our Lives. His original run lasted three years, between 1992 and 1995, and he reprised the role after a 16-year hiatus in 2011. He left the show again the following year.

Muldoon is also best known for portraying the villainous Richard Hart in the soap opera Melrose Place between 1995 and 1996, Zander Barcalow in the 1997 sci-fi action film Starship Troopers and starring in a series of TV movies in the late 1990s and 2000s.

The late star also served as an executive producer on a number of films, including Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful and Riff Raff. His most recent producing project, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz, is currently filming.

In addition to his screen work, Muldoon was the lead singer of the band The Sleeping Masses.

Muldoon was last seen publicly at the Saturn Awards last month. He had several acting projects in various stages of development at the time of his death, and his next film, Dirty Hands, is set to be released in the U.S. on Friday.

The actor is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart; his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr. and his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa.