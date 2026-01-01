Jessica Chastain confirms The Savant will be released

Jessica Chastain has confirmed her TV show, The Savant, will begin streaming soon.

Last September, bosses at Apple TV announced that they would be postponing the release of the political thriller show, in which the Oscar-winning actress plays an investigator working to prevent domestic extremism.

While producers didn't elaborate on their decision to put a hold on the programme, the move came shortly after the assassination of right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk.

But while speaking to Variety at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, California over the weekend, Chastain shared that the miniseries will definitely be aired.

"Before it was like, 'I don't know if we're going to see it,' but now I can say, 'We're going to see it," she said.

Sources told the outlet that The Savant is set to be unveiled in July.

Representatives for Chastain, who served as an executive producer, and Apple TV have not yet elaborated further.

Shortly after the postponement was announced, The Eyes of Tammy Faye star issue a statement via social media in which she expressed her disappointment.

"I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is," the 49-year-old wrote at the time. "The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."

The cast of The Savant also includes Nnamdi Asomugha and Pablo Schreiber.