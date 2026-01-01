Ryan Reynolds 'never been more proud' of Blake Lively amid It Ends with Us case

Ryan Reynolds has "never in (his) life been more proud" of his wife Blake Lively as she pursues a civil lawsuit.

During the latest episode of Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series, host Willie Geist asked the Deadpool actor how the couple were dealing with the "very public legal proceeding".

"How have you guys managed that as a family?" the journalist questioned.

In response, Ryan emphasised that he is amazed by the "level of integrity" Blake has shown amid the ongoing case, which she filed against her It Ends with Us film co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, in late 2024.

"You really see kind of the illusion behind so much of this stuff, you know? Digital life versus real life," he said, without referencing the details of the case.

"I'll just say, I've never in my life been more proud of my wife," he continued. "People have no idea what's really going on, you know? And I've just never in my life been more proud of someone with that level of integrity that brings that with them and carries that with them in everything that they do."

Earlier this month, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out 10 of 13 claims within the former Gossip Girl actress's lawsuit, including allegations of harassment and defamation, that she filed against Baldoni and his film studio, Wayfarer.

The 42-year-old has denied all allegations against him.

Judge Liman left in place three claims to proceed, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation. The trial is set to begin on 18 May.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Willie, Ryan also opened up about his family with Blake, 38.

The pair, who wed in 2012, share daughters James, 11, Inez, nine, and Betty, six. They also welcomed a son named Olin in 2023.

"That was a mistake. We did not mean to do that... swear to God! We never found out until they come out the ol' chute," the 49-year-old joked. "I never call it that... I'll workshop that. We weren't planning, but boy, howdy, has that been a treat."