Dan Levy reveals Catherine O'Hara rewrote entire scenes for Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy has revealed that Catherine O'Hara rewrote entire scenes for Schitt's Creek.

The Canadian actor and writer has opened up about working with the late actress on the award-winning sitcom, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, O'Brien shared that he believed O'Hara's role in the series was perfect for her.

"I remembered thinking it was such a nice thing for Catherine to have that role during that last decade of her life, where she was playing someone who was beloved, because people love the character and they're really getting to see yet another way that she's really funny. ... It was such a nice thing for her that you made happen," he stated.

Levy then noted that O'Hara, who played matriarch Moira Rose in the series, had made it happen for herself.

"She made it happen. I just made sure that I was prepared," he shared. "That's really what it came down to. Like so much of Moira Rose was Catherine."

Elsewhere in the interview, Levy recalled that Seth Rogen had once told him that the Home Alone actress would regularly email him the night before a shoot saying, "Gentlemen, some thoughts about the scenes we're shooting tomorrow," and "it would be a full top-to-tail rewrite."

Levy revealed that he received the same kind of emails from the actress.

"And as soon as he said it, it was like: I got those emails," he told O'Brien. "The 'gentleman' - it always started with 'gentlemen, some thoughts' - and then it was an unbelievable rewrite of the scene. And that is what the amazing, all the great Catherine roles were when she found collaborators that wanted to give her that platform."

Rogen and O'Hara worked together on the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio.

O'Hara died suddenly in January at the age of 71. Her cause of death was later confirmed to be a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer identified as the underlying cause.