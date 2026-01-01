NEWS Anne Hathaway crowned World's Most Beautiful star for 2026 Newsdesk Share with :





Anne Hathaway has been named the World's Most Beautiful star of 2026 by People magazine.

The 43-year-old actress graces the cover of the 2026 edition of People's Most Beautiful Issue, following in the footsteps of previous cover stars Demi Moore and Sofia Vergara.



Sharing the photoshoot on Instagram, Hathaway wrote, "Thank you so much to @people magazine for having me on the cover!"



This year is a major year for Hathaway, as she has five movies coming out - The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, the mysterious sci-fi The End of Oak Street, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and the Colleen Hoover movie adaptation Verity.



In the accompanying interview, Hathaway noted that her five-film run would not be possible without the support of her husband Adam Shulman.



"He supports me completely. This year in particular was unusual. He and I both know that it's probably never going to happen like this again. And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he's the most extraordinary person I've ever met," she praised.



"I'm so lucky that he's my partner that I spend my life with. If I didn't know that before this past year, I think I really know it now because with absolutely everything he's just, he's on it. He holds it down. I hope that doesn't sound like I'm bragging, but he's a dream partner to me."



Hathaway, who married the jewellery designer and film producer in 2012, noted that he helps her achieve her dreams, adding, "I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I've done without my husband."



The Princess Diaries star shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six, with Shulman.



When asked how she defines beauty, the Oscar winner replied, "A filmmaker once told me this: Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth. So for me beauty always falls along those lines."



Mother Mary will be released on Friday, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 will launch on 1 May. Hathaway's other projects will be released in July, August and October.



Launched in 1990, People's Most Beautiful issue has been covered by the likes of Julia Roberts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston and Beyoncé, among others.

