Doogie Howser star Rif Hutton dead at 73

Actor Rif Hutton has died. He was 73.

Hutton, best known for appearing on Doogie Howser, MD and JAG, died at his home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday after a more than one-year battle with brain cancer, Hutton's family told TMZ.

The actor played Dr Ron Welch, a friend of the show's titular character, played by Neil Patrick Harris, on Doogie Howser throughout the series' four-season run from 1989 to 1993.

Elsewhere on TV, Hutton played Lieutenant Commander Alan Mattoni on JAG from season three to season six of the legal drama's 10-season run.

Hutton was also known for his work in soap operas, appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital.

On the big screen, he found success in the voice acting world, working on big ticket films including Shrek, The Princess and the Frog, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Fellow voice actor Steve Apostolina wrote in a tribute on Facebook, "A remarkable human being has left this earthly plane. To say that Rif Hutton was one of a kind is a gross understatement."

Apostolina added, "F**k cancer in general, but in particular glioblastoma. I was lucky to cross his path and I am a better person for knowing him."

TMZ noted Hutton was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and son.