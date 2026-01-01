Lola Sheen posts touching tribute to mum Denise Richards' late ex Patrick Muldoon

Lola Sheen has revealed that she "begged" her mum, Denise Richards, to get back together with Patrick Muldoon.

Sheen posted an emotional tribute to the late Melrose Place actor via Instagram on Monday.

"I thought you were the one that was supposed be in our lives forever. When I think of my childhood, I think of you, Pat, and it's gonna be so weird to go on without you in our lives.

"You were such a huge part of our family, and life will never feel the same," she continued. "I will really miss hearing my mom laugh on the phone with you. Your voice always brightened my day, and I'm gonna miss hearing it, but I know my mom will more."

Lola, whose father is Richards' ex-husband Charlie Sheen, revealed that it was Muldoon whom she always imagined her mom ending up with.

"I always begged my mom, I'm sure she told you, that you guys would end up back together, but I guess staying best friends was better anyways. You really were a rockstar, Pat."

Richards and the former Days of Our Lives star dated on and off for around five years during the late 1990s. They met in an acting class when Richards was 19, and later co-starred in Starship Troopers in 1997. They remained close friends in the decades after their split in 2000.

The Days of Our Lives star died on Sunday following a sudden heart attack. He was 57.