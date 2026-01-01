Victoria Beckham gives seal of approval to Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel has been given the seal of approval from his mum, Victoria Beckham.

On Monday, the Brazilian-German songwriter took to Instagram with a slew of snaps from a recent Beckham family trip to Miami.

The first image showed her modelling a grey hoodie from Victoria's new '90s-inspired collection with Gap.

Victoria commented on the post saying: 'Love this on u!' alongside a series of red heart emojis.

The Gap range serves as a shift in the former Spice Girl's fashion business as she lends her VB seal of approval to the high-street giant.

She told The Sunday Times, "I remember going to Gap with my mum and sister and being so excited by it. Growing up, it was only ever the high street. I wasn't in a position to wear designer clothes."

Victoria Beckham gave another glimpse into her relationship with her Apostel, when she and Cruz posted a series of photos from the tropical getaway.

On one of Apostel in a backless little black dress, Victoria gushed, "So pretty," with several red heart emojis.

Apostel and the youngest Beckham son have been romantically linked since mid-2024, and since then, Jackie has joined her boyfriend's family for several major milestones.

Earlier this month, she posed for family photos with the Beckham clan to support David Beckham at the opening of the new Inter Miami Stadium. She shared the group shot on her social media and offered her boyfriend's famous dad, "Congratulations."