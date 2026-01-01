Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg split after 12-year engagement

Haylie Duff and her long-term fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, have split.

A rep for Duff told TMZ that the pair ended their relationship at the beginning of this year.

"She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters," the representative added.

The former couple got engaged on April Fools' Day in 2014, after they had been together for a year and a half. They are parents to two daughters, Ryan Ava Erhard, 10, and Lulu Gray, seven.

Despite the long engagement, they never made it down the aisle, something Duff has previously suggested wasn't a top priority as they focused on raising their children.

Prior to Lulu's birth, Duff spoke to People magazine about their decision to pause the wedding planning.

"We talk about it and think, 'Maybe now we're ready to do it,' and then life happens, and toddler happens," Duff reasoned.

"We feel married already and it hasn't become something that both of us are gung-ho about. Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down, we'll be ready to talk about it again."

Haylie, who is the older sister of actor and singer Hilary Duff, is known for her star turns as Amy Sanders in Lizzie McGuire and Sandy Jameson in the TV series 7th Heaven.

She previously told People that she and Rosenberg were "very different in a lot of ways".

"He just complements me so well," she explained. "And I feel like that's the way it's supposed to be."