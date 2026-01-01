Meryl Streep has no plans to write a memoir: 'Too boring'

Meryl Streep has no desire to write a memoir.

The Oscar-winning actress made a joint appearance with her The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars - Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci - on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday.

Amid the conversation, host Andy Cohen asked Meryl whether she has considered penning a book about her life and film career.

"Will we ever get a memoir from you?" he queried, to which the Mamma Mia! star insisted: "Nope, nope."

"Okay, and you answer that very quickly," the presenter noted, while Meryl declared, "Too boring. Seriously."

Andy then questioned Meryl whether she had read Barbra Streisand's 2023 autobiography, My Name Is Barbra.

"What am I, nuts? I listened to it, which was the only way," she smiled.

And earlier in the chat, Meryl also indicated that she would contemplate making a return to the Broadway stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short.

"I would love to do that. I was talking with Marty Short, and we were thinking that would be fun to do," the 76-year-old teased.

Meryl made her stage debut in 1975 with a production of Trelawny of the "Wells". Her last stage role was in the 2006 version of Mother Courage and Her Children.

The Hollywood icon is currently promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama.

Directed by David Frankel, the feature is set to open in theatres on 1 May.