Christina Applegate 'getting stronger and better' amid hospitalisation

Christina Applegate has promised fans she is "getting stronger" following a recent hospital stay.

Last week, editors at TMZ reported that the former Married... with Children actress was admitted to a hospital in late March amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Returning to Instagram on Monday, Applegate posted a photo of her recently released memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, and a coffee cup with the words, "Kissy Kissy".

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," she wrote in the caption. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day."

Applegate didn't disclose any further information.

"I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough," the 54-year-old added.

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

Though she largely stepped away from Hollywood, the Anchorman star has continued to do voiceover work and co-hosts the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Speaking to People magazine in February, Applegate revealed that she is largely confined to her bed.

"My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she stated. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f**king suck sometimes. So, I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Applegate and her husband, Martyn LeNoble, share a 15-year-old daughter named Sadie.