Josh Hutcherson clarifies comments about Taylor Swift's music

Josh Hutcherson has clarified his comments about Taylor Swift's music after he received backlash from her fans.

In a video for i-D Magazine last December, the actor was asked by his I Love LA co-star, Jordan Firstman, whether he was a "Swiftie".

In response, Josh noted that he had "all respect" for The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker but didn't particularly listen to her music.

A short time later, Taylor's fans criticised Josh via social media, and in an interview for GQ published on Monday, The Hunger Games star maintained that he doesn't hold anything against Taylor.

"I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a (Taylor Swift fan) and I was like, 'Oh no, I'm definitely not a Swiftie,'" he recalled. "All of a sudden, it garnered this, 'F**k him! He's a monster! Destroy him! He's short! He hates her because he's short!'"

Josh, who measures 5ft 5in (1.65 metres), went on to assure followers that he hadn't meant to seem critical of Taylor or any other artist.

"It's just like, whoa! I think she's great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don't want to be online," the 33-year-old explained.

In addition, Josh noted that he pretty much steers clear of social media these days.

"I don't need that energy," he added. "It's counterintuitive to my job, because if people know you more, you can't disappear into characters. They see you as, 'Oh, that's Josh.' You know what I mean? So, if you're a f**king meme, people know you for the meme."

Josh is next set to make a cameo in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The feature, the sixth instalment in the film franchise, is set to open in theatres in November.