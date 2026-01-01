Anne Hathaway is 'constantly working' on The Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway has assured fans that she is "constantly working" on The Princess Diaries 3.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is currently promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, has assured fans that she hasn't forgotten about her other beloved franchise.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway explained that the team is "constantly working" on a third instalment, which was officially put into development in 2022, but it "became impossible to focus" on both The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Princess Diaries 3 at the same time.

Now that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is complete and ready for release, the actress intends to "make Princess Diaries hopefully next", however, she pointed out that the third film "is not greenlit or confirmed yet".

Hathaway added that the team is "chipping away at the script" because she feels "everybody wants it".

"If I learned anything from (Devil Wears Prada 2), it's that expectations are very, very high, and if you're going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park," she concluded.

The Princess Diaries, released in 2001, followed Hathaway's high school student Mia Thermopolis as she discovers she's the heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia. Following the success of the original, Hathaway and her co-star Julie Andrews returned for a sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Her comments come shortly after The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot revealed that Chris Pine will return as Nicholas Devereaux in the next film.

"There is a part for everybody, because there's a thing that happens where everyone has to show up. Robert Schwartzman's in it. Chris Pine obviously is in it. Although he says he's not, but he is," she told the audience at BookCon in New York City over the weekend.

She continued, "I don't know when they're going to film it because Anne Hathaway, as you've probably seen, is making a million movies right now. One of these days, she's going to go to the castle that we have actually rented and is sitting there waiting."

Hathaway has five movies coming out in 2026 - Mother Mary on Friday, The Devil Wears Prada 2 on 1 May, and The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity in July, August and October.