Reese Witherspoon responds to backlash over AI stance

Reese Witherspoon has responded to the backlash over her position on artificial intelligence.

The Legally Blonde star posted a video on Instagram last week encouraging her followers, particularly women, to learn the basics about AI in order "to keep up" with where technology is heading.

The 50-year-old received backlash for embracing AI and urging others to do so, and she addressed the criticism on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Well, I guess my Al post got people talking (startled emoji). To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. I'm just a curious human," she wrote on top of a selfie, adding that her children are "learning about AI tools" and she hears about people using AI in "EVERY sector of business".

Acknowledging her followers' "valid" concerns, Witherspoon continued, "I'm aware of the impact this could have on jobs across so many industries. I understand environmental concerns. I care deeply about local communities. And I have concerns about impending AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)."

The Morning Show star made it clear that she does not "believe computers should replace humanity", but simply wanted to be "educated about this technological revolution".

"If you want to learn with me, great, let's do this! If you don't, that's okay too," she concluded her post.

Last week, Witherspoon, who has three children, encouraged women to learn about AI to have a basic understanding before the technology "just speeds past you".

In the accompanying caption, she promised to share updates with her 30 million followers on what she has been learning.

"Well... I've decided it's TIME. The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you," she wrote. "Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25 per cent lower than men on average. We don't want to be left behind. So... do you want to learn with me?"