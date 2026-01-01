Rita Ora starring in Honeymoon with Harry

Rita Ora has joined the cast of Honeymoon with Harry.

The 35-year-old pop star has landed her latest acting role in the comedy-drama alongside Kevin Costner, Jake Gyllenhaal and Sarah Pidgeon.

Based on Bart Baker's book of the same name, Honeymoon with Harry tells the story of a rough-around-the-edges man (Gyllenhaal) who shares an unwanted journey with his fiancée's (Pidgeon) prickly and overprotective father (Costner) when a life-altering turn changes their plans.

Against an island honeymoon backdrop, the pair clash and bicker before slowly realising that they have an unexpected bond.

Rita's role in the flick has not been specified.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are directing Honeymoon with Harry from a script penned by Dan Fogelman.

Producers on the picture include Fogelman, Mike Karz for Gulfstream Pictures and Jennifer Salke through her newly-launched Sullivan Street Productions banner.

Rita has had a number of acting roles in the past – including in the Fifty Shades franchise and the teen fantasy Descendants: The Rise of Red – and previously explained how she was keen to emulate the likes of Madonna and Cher by refusing to "limit" her creativity solely to the music business.

The Let You Love Me hitmaker said: "I’ve had 13 top ten singles in the UK without being born here, and only hard work got me here — along with the support of my family, friends and fans. So I’m determined to keep going. I want to do more films, more TV and more fashion.

"I want to create on all platforms because I grew up watching my idols like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Cher and Marilyn Monroe. They showed you don’t have to stick to one thing, you can do everything. Creating isn’t limited to one department — and that’s what I love about what I do."

Ora played the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red and revealed that she was told to stop apologising by Brandy – who portrayed Cinderella in the flick – as she struggled to pretend to be rude to The Boy Is Mine singer, who she idolised growing up.

The Anywhere singer told Entertainment Weekly: "I would be like, 'I’m so sorry, I don't mean it’, and Brandy’s like, ‘Can you stop? You are in character, do what you need to do.'

"And I was like, 'But just remember, I love you!' And then we’d get back into it. It was great."

Rita gushed over working with Brandy - who first played Cinderella in the 1997 television film that also starred the late Whitney Houston.

The star – who will return as the Queen of Hearts in the upcoming sequel Descendants: Wicked Wonderland - said: "Oh my gosh, it's crazy — I did a movie with Brandy!

"I mean, I love her so much. I loved her music growing up. She was one of the vocalists that I would try and imitate every day in my bedroom. And watching her Cinderella with Whitney Houston was so iconic for so many reasons.

"It made me believe in myself — like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can do this too.'"