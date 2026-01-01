Mike Myers hails Hollywood 'legend' Eddie Murphy

Mike Myers thinks Eddie Murphy is a "legend".

The 62-year-old actor has worked with Eddie, 65, on the Shrek film franchise since 2001, and Mike has relished the experience of collaborating with the comedy star.

Mike told Extra: "Obviously, I never got to work with Chaplin, never got to work with Peter Sellers, Alec Guinness, but I can say to my kids, I worked with Eddie Murphy."

The duo have reunited to star in Shrek 5, and Mike is hugely enthusiastic about the project.

He shared: "It's fantastic. I've seen it. It's great. I'm thrilled."

Eddie was recently honoured with the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, and the actor has confessed to feeling very proud of his own longevity in the movie business.

The Hollywood star - who began his career as a stand-up comedian, before switching his focus towards acting - explained: "I've been making movies … since I was 20 years old and I'm 65 now. So, it's a long time and this business is a business where people come and go, like, most people don't get to be around it this long. So, it's a great feeling."

Eddie shot to fame on Saturday Night Live, the long-running TV comedy show, in the 80s. And the actor explained that he's followed his own instinct and ambitions through his career.

Asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, Eddie replied: "I never give advice. I wouldn't have given him any advice either because I don't take advice."

Meanwhile, Eddie previously insisted that he doesn't "think about winning trophies".

The actor explained that he's already won a host of accolades during his time in the movie business, but making "good stuff" has always been his top priority.

Asked if awards recognition is still on his mind, Eddie told The Hollywood Reporter: "What’s on my mind is just doing good stuff and only doing stuff that I’m going to have fun doing.

"I don’t think about winning trophies. I got a bunch of trophies."

Eddie also joked about the possibility of winning an Oscar.

He said: "I got everything but an Oscar, and I’m not like, 'This is going to get the Oscar.'

"The fact of the matter is, if I never win an Oscar, eventually they’ll give me one of those honorary Oscars when I’m 90 years old. If they made me wait that long, I’m going to wear a sky blue tuxedo, and when they give me the Oscar, I’m going to urinate on myself while I’m giving a speech!"