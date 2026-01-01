Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper for alleged discrimination

Kylie Jenner is being sued by a former housekeeper over allegations of harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.

Angelica Vazquez has filed a lawsuit against Jenner and two companies, Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services, detailing her employment from September 2024 to August 2025.

She claims she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" from day one, according to a complaint obtained by People magazine.

Jenner is not called out by name for any behaviour in the filing, but she is listed as a defendant.

Vazquez alleges in the filing that she was "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by fellow employees and the head housekeeper at Jenner's Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, where she worked.

She was "routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment," the filing claims.

A "Salvadoran woman and a practising Catholic", Vazquez further claims that "repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments" were made towards her about her religion and immigration status, creating a "toxic and abusive work environment".

Vazquez claims her complaints were dismissed, mocked or ignored. She also alleges a supervisor "threw hangers" at her feet while reprimanding her.

Vazquez took medical leave in July 2025 and says in the complaint she "had no choice but to resign" the following month.

She is seeking punitive damages and restitution damages.