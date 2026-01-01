Kristin Cavallari throws support behind Spencer Pratt's run for LA mayor

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she has high hopes for Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral bid.

The TV personality, who co-starred with Pratt in the MTV reality series The Hills, has announced that she is in total support of his decision to step into the world of politics, running for Mayor of LA in the upcoming elections.

Cavallari discussed the hot topic during the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"I think Spencer running for Mayor is f**cking genius," she opined. "Because I think everyone in politics, I don't care what side you're on, everyone is corrupt."

Pratt, on the other hand, she said, is "a real person who is going to call out the corruption" in Los Angeles. Cavallari shared that she believes that Pratt would "get s**t done."

Pratt announced his plans to run for mayor during the They Let Us Burn public demonstration in January this year. The event took place on the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and burned more than 6800 California homes, including the house Pratt shared with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their two sons.

"I do know, every time I see him talking about what's going on and all the corruption that he's pointed out, he's f**king spot on," Cavallari continued.

"I love that he is doing this, and most people in California that you talk to actually love it too. People are really excited. People are really fired up."