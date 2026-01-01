Blake Lively alleges $64 million loss from Baldoni 'smear campaign'

Blake Lively has alleged she has suffered $64 million worth of lost income in the wake of her battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum claims her fight with Justin Baldoni has cost her career opportunities.

The former co-stars and colleagues, who fell out while in the middle of shooting their romance drama It Ends With Us, have been in and out of court since Lively claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and created an unsafe working environment on the set of the 2024 movie.

A new memorandum filed in court by Lively's camp on 17 April outlined an estimated $64 million (£48 million) in lost income as a direct result of a "smear campaign" Lively claimed Baldoni had embarked on in an effort to discredit her harassment allegations.

It argued Baldoni's team had used "the retaliatory phrases 'tone deaf,' 'bully,' and 'mean girl'" during the alleged "smear campaign" and these had amounted to "176,738,781 impressions, in an amount of approximately $36.5 to $40.5 million."

Additionally, the memorandum claimed, "retaliatory statements" made by Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman totalled an effective loss of "116,959,530 impressions, in an amount calculated at $24,375,267."

On 2 April a judge threw out 10 of 13 of Lively's claims against Baldoni, stating there was no indication he had sexually harassed her.

However, he stated there was "some direct evidence that the plan to destroy Lively and her career was put into action".

Acknowledging the two parties "fiercely" disputed whether or not an online backlash against Lively had been organic or manipulated via a targeted smear campaign, the judge stated the case should move to a jury hearing.