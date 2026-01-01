How To Train Your Dragon 2 crewmember severs fingers in gruesome accident

A crewmember working on How To Train Your Dragon 2 has severed several fingers in a gruesome accident.

The unnamed special effects technician was handling a saw in a workshop at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK - where the live action sequel is currently being filmed - and suffered severe injuries with a number of fingers on one hand being severed, according to Variety.

The publication reports the accident happened earlier this month and the crewmember underwent "extensive surgery" but the "severed digits were not able to be reattached".

The movie - directed by Dean Deblois - started filming Sky Studios Elstree in February with Mason Thames, 18, reprising his lead role as Hiccup alongside returning stars Nick Frost and Gerard Butler as well as Cate Blanchett who has joined the cast for the second live action film after previously voicing a character in the previous animated movies.

Mason recently revealed the director picked him for the part after seeing his 2021 movie The Black Phone on a plane.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "Apparently, they had been through a bunch of Hiccups. So Dean told me he watched The Black Phone on a plane, and then he was like, ‘Why is this kid not auditioning for Hiccup? Let’s get him in the room.

"It truly does feel like destiny in a way, and it’s so crazy that a little coincidence like that has changed my life.",

Mason also explained that he had always wanted to play the leading character in How To Train Your Dragon - which was originally released as an animation in 2010.

He said: "I was like, ‘I want to be that guy.’ I related to Hiccup so much. God, I never thought that I’d be given the chance to step into his shoes and maybe affect kids the way Hiccup affected me [as a kid]. It’s such an honor."

Mason also returned for a Black Phone sequel - which hit cinemas last year - and the actor told the publication he was happy with the way the sequel turned out.

He said: "In a lot of horror movies, a character’s friends and family will die in a horrible way, and then in the next movie, they’re off at college, living a happy, fun life.

"But the reality of going through something that traumatic is that it will affect you. You will probably not be the same, especially when it’s a kid who’s dealing with that."