NEWS Sydney Sweeney cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 Newsdesk Share with :





Sydney Sweeney's cameo has reportedly been cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Euphoria actress was spotted exiting a trailer on the set of the highly anticipated sequel last summer, promptly sparking speculation that she would appear in the film.



A source has now told Entertainment Weekly that The Housemaid star filmed a scene towards the start of the film, playing herself as a celebrity client of Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, now an executive at Dior.



However, Sweeney's reported three-minute scene was cut due to a "creative decision". The insider explained to the outlet that the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence, so they made the difficult decision to remove it.



During a recent interview with ScreenRant, the sequel's screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna was asked about Sweeney being spotted on set, and she replied, "There were a lot of photos from the set of various people. And then there were those memes, where it was like, 'So-and-so is in the movie. So- and-so is in the movie.' It became a running joke about who people had seen on set and were in the movie."



When asked if the 28-year-old star was originally in the film, she stated, "Well, you saw the movie. She's not in the movie."



In addition to Sweeney, Variety reports that actor Conrad Ricamora was also cut from the movie because test screening audiences didn't feel like Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, needed a roommate.



Hathaway reprises her role from the 2006 original alongside Blunt, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci. They are joined by newcomers including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu.



The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in cinemas on 1 May.

