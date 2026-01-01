Janet Jackson declined to be portrayed in Michael biopic

Janet Jackson didn't want to appear as a character in Michael, the biopic about her late brother Michael Jackson.

La Toya Jackson has revealed that her sister turned down the opportunity to be portrayed in the new movie about the late King of Pop.

When asked why Janet does not appear as a character in the movie, La Toya told Variety, "I wish everybody was in the movie. She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes."

The Jackson family is well represented in the film. Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, plays the late Billie Jean singer, while Colman Domingo and Nia Long play the heads of the family, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jessica Sula plays La Toya in the movie, while Michael's brothers and Jackson 5 bandmates Jackie, Jermaine, Tito and Marlon appear as characters.

Director Antoine Fuqua told the outlet that it was "very important" to have the Jacksons involved in a movie about Michael, who died in 2009 aged 50.

"You're telling somebody's life, you want to make sure that they're happy," he said, before acknowledging Janet's wish to be excluded from the film. "I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it's OK. She's supportive of Jaafar and that's what matters."

During her interview, La Toya also gushed about her nephew Jaafar's portrayal of the music superstar.

"Oh my gosh, I have to tell you that Jaafar was absolutely fabulous," she praised. "I'm sure you've seen the movie and you know how wonderful he is, how we all forget and think that we're watching Mike. It's like, 'Oh, I forgot this is Jaafar.'"

Michael, which has received largely negative reviews, is in U.K. cinemas now and U.S. cinemas on Friday.