Naomi Ackie cast in To Make Ends Meat

Naomi Ackie is to star in To Make Ends Meat.

The 34-year-old actress has boarded the cast of writer-director Luna Carmoon's second feature film alongside Alison Oliver, Eanna Hardwicke and Armande Boulanger.

To Make Ends Meat follows three women, all in debt to despicable men, their pasts, and each other as they find themselves trying to survive in the only language these men seem to understand – consumption and violence.

Carmoon said: "This film has come from the belly of my soul, of all things, tar and family.

"From my grandmother's experiences in Newington Lodge, to my mother Toni and the cleaning houses she took me to where darker things lingered, to teddies and chicken farms.

"So much of my family and our memories seep deeper than you'd think. I cannot think of a more prevalent time than now to paint and stitch and weave to screen, it is my rage that has fuelled this."

She continued: "The weatherings of being a woman and how you are cannibalised by system, by men, women and then by debts we sometimes write ourselves into because we believe we deserve it so.

"This has been made with all my blood, figuratively and yes, physically of all of me. I hope I know it will rupture, splinter and cry to us all when it is stitched together."

Carmoon's directorial debut Hoard premiered at Venice Critics Week in 2023 to considerable acclaim and was nominated for the Outstanding British Debut prize at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2025.

Meanwhile, Naomi starred alongside Robert Pattinson in the sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17 last year and explained that she didn't need to learn her lines for the film as she was given freedom to improvise by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I can say that the way he works is incredible, and I was very happy.

"I think a lot of people already know this, but he storyboards his films, so you film in a way where you shoot scene by scene, frame by frame. We never shot a scene all the way through. We never had to learn our lines."

The Blink Twice star added: "There's such beauty in how specific he is, and it gives actors so much freedom. What he asks of you in terms of what he needs is usually one note. It's usually one note that opens up a world of other things.

"It's genuinely incredible to watch a filmmaker like him do his thing because he's so good at it, and, yet, he's so relaxed that he makes it look easy."