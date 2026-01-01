Jack Quaid marries Claudia Domit in Australia - report

Jack Quaid reportedly tied the knot with his The Boys co-star Claudia Domit in Australia over the weekend.

The American actor reportedly exchanged vows with the Australian actress in a low-key ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, outside of the country's capital Canberra, on Saturday.

Editors at news.com.au shared photos of the newlyweds enjoying their reception. In the snaps, which were posted on social media by guests before being deleted, Jack wore a red suit and Claudia wore an off-white satin wedding gown with a floral headband.

Owners of the Smokey Horse, a Nepalese restaurant in Braidwood, also confirmed that Jack and Claudia stopped by with some guests during their wedding celebrations.

"Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead!!!" they wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple. "It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse, and we trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown?"

The star-studded guest list reportedly included Jack's parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, as well as Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner and Henry Golding, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The couple were also joined by their The Boys co-stars Karl Urban, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell.

Jack, 33, and Claudia, 34, met in 2020 when she joined the cast of The Boys as politician and supervillain Victoria Neuman. They were first romantically linked in 2022, when they were photographed holding hands. She left the show in 2024.

The Hunger Games actor made his debut as tech specialist Hughie Campbell in The Boys in 2019. The fifth and final season will conclude next month.