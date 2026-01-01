Tori Spelling pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' Patrick Muldoon

Tori Spelling has paid tribute to her former partner Patrick Muldoon following his death aged 57.

The actress and reality star has spoken out days after the passing of the Days of Our Lives star, whom she dated in the mid-to-late 1990s.

The tribute comes three days after Patrick passed away on 19 April, aged 57, after suffering a heart attack.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tori reflected on their relationship, recalling how they first met on what was meant to be a blind date, despite already being aware of each other through their work on television.

"I wasn't ready to write (this post) because then it felt real," she began. "And, this shouldn't be real."

"@thepatrickmuldoon and I met on a blind date. Which thankfully wasn't a blind date at all because we were both on a tv series," the 52-year-old continued. "Like every other girl in the world I crushed on his character Austin from Days of Our Lives."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that she later fell in love with Muldoon's "beautiful soul", describing him as "special and one of a kind". She also fondly remembered their shared sense of humour and how well they connected.

Tori added, "We shared a love of Broncos, guitars, goofing off, playing tag, and Grease! Loved to belt out Grease. I was Sandy to his Danny!"

The Scary Movie 2 star went on to praise the actor's professionalism and his close relationship with his family, before revealing that he had been a source of support during her 2024 divorce from husband Dean McDermott.

"Decades later I found him to be such a true friend/hype man when I was going thru my divorce (sic)," she wrote. "He would call and check on me and send me the worst jokes to make me laugh. He loved when I rolled my eyes. Now I miss those stupid jokes."

She concluded her tribute by offering condolences to his loved ones, writing, "I'm sorry to his family and the world for a beautiful light put out too soon. LoveU 4EVR F**kFace."