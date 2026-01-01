Khloé Kardashian producing reality TV show about her ‘inner circle’

Khloé Kardashian is taking part in a new reality TV series, but plans to stay mainly off-camera.

The media personality is executive producing a show for Hulu titled The Girls, which was announced at the streamer’s Get Real event on Wednesday.

The series, which is set to premiere later this year, will follow Khloé’s “inner circle of real-life besties”, according to a statement released by the subscription streaming service.

These women are “raising babies, running businesses and surviving brutally honest group chats”, while they encounter “surprise proposals”, “solo parenting,” “glam getaways” and “growing pains”.

Khloé will appear in the episodes, but isn’t a part of the main cast.

The Girls are comprised of model and WAGS star Natalie Halcro; actor and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Khadijah Haqq and her identical twin sister Malika Haqq; beauty entrepreneur Yris Palmer; Kim Kardashian’s friend Olivia Pierson; and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nicole Williams English.

“The chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable,” the tagline promises.

Khloé is the middle sister of the five-strong Kardashian-Jenner clan. She rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and starred in the spin-off Khloé & Lamar.

She hosted Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, and currently stars in and produces The Kardashians.