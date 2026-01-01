Kylie Minogue making 'intimate' documentary about music career

Kylie Minogue is making a documentary about her life and career.

On Wednesday, producers at Netflix announced that the Australian superstar will appear in an upcoming three-part project titled KYLIE.

In the series, the 57-year-old promises to give fans a glimpse into her personal archives and share never-seen-before footage.

"Kylie Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on a life that continues to captivate, inspire, and soundtrack multiple generations," a summary reads. "Featuring footage from home movies, personal photographs, and new interviews with Kylie herself, the documentary shows the woman behind the hits. It examines how she's faced public scrutiny, personal loss, and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom."

KYLIE will be directed by Michael Harte, who previously served as an editor on Three Identical Strangers and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

In addition, producers confirmed that the film will include "insights" from some of the Spinning Around hitmaker's friends and family, including Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan, Nick Cave, and Pete Waterman.

"The docuseries celebrates the joy, connection, and euphoria that make Kylie unmistakably Kylie," they added. "From her breakout role as Charlene in the '80s Australian soap Neighbours to chart-topping success across five decades, Kylie Minogue has never stopped reinventing herself. Now the new documentary KYLIE explores how she reshaped pop and became one of music's most enduring icons, selling over 80 million records."

A potential release date for KYLIE has not yet been disclosed.