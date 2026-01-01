MrBeast denies sexual harassment claims by former staffer

MrBeast has rejected sexual harassment claims by a former social media staffer

The company behind MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has dubbed the suit a shakedown.

"This clout-chasing complaint is built on deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements, and we have the receipts to prove it," Deadline reports Beast Industries as saying after Lorrayne Mavromatis filed a complaint.

The ex-employee is seeking a jury trial against the company in the North Carolina federal court.

"There is extensive evidence - including Slack and WhatsApp messages, company documents, and witness testimony - that unequivocally refutes her claims. We will not submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us."

YouTuber, philanthropist and businessman Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is recognised as the world's most-subscribed individual creator. Famous for high-budget, elaborate challenge videos, he has more than 479 million subscribers on YouTube.

The action is looking for a range of unspecified damages for being "excluded from otherwise all-male meetings, demeaned in front of colleagues, harassed" during the plaintiff's 2022-2025 tenure at the home of Prime Video's Beast Games.

Mavromatis also wants "a declaratory judgment that Defendants violated" the Family and Medical Leave Act during and in the aftermath of the birth of her first child by making her work.

Beast Industries counters that, in fact, it was Mavromatis who asked to work during what should have been her maternity leave.