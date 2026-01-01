Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef call off five-year engagement

Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef have broken up.

Representatives for the celebrity chef confirmed to People magazine that Lee had ended her engagement with Youcef after being together for five years.

Lee, who is known for her Semi-Homemade cooking concept, got together with the actor-producer in August 2021, having first met as friends at a Santa Monica restaurant in the months prior.

In March 2022, the pair made their first public appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner expressed how smoothly the relationship was going at the time, telling People, "Everything's good. We're happy."

She made her relationship with Youcef Instagram official on Valentine's Day of 2022, with a gallery of romantic and intimate pictures.

In the emotional caption, Lee admitted she never anticipated finding love again after the end of her 14-year relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during which time she was the First Lady of New York.

"So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened!" she wrote. "I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did. I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again."

Youcef had separated from his ex-wife in 2019, before later filing for divorce in January 2020.