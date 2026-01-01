Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets dead at 67

Darrell Sheets has died at age 67.

The reality TV star, who was known for his time on Storage Wars, was found dead from an apparent suicide around 2am local time on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona.

Officers responded to "a reported deceased individual", and upon arrival, "located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," the release stated.

"The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the police department's Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

"The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, and Darrell's family has been notified," the statement concluded.

Sheets rose to fame on Storage Wars, which follows professional buyers who compete to bid on storage lockers. In California, if rent on a storage locker isn't paid for three months, the contents can be sold by an auctioneer.

He earned the nickname 'The Gambler' on the series, in which he appeared alongside his son, Brandon.

Over the course of Sheets' career, he scored several major wins through storage auctions, including buying four Picassos and the world's most lucrative comic book collection.

A spokesperson for cable television network A&E shared in a statement, "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."