Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler set for Miami Vice reboot

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are to star in Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice reboot.

The new movie, which has been given the title Miami Vice '85, is set to be released in August 2027 and production on the project will begin later this year.

Jordan will play Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs whilst Butler has been cast as James 'Sonny' Crockett.

The South Florida detectives were played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson in the classic TV series that aired from 1984 to 1990, with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starring in Michael Mann's 2006 movie adaptation – which divided opinion when it was released but has since become something of a cult classic.

Jordan – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners – and Elvis star Butler were said to be in talks for the movie last year and have closed deals now that the project has been greenlit.

Kosinski, whose previous credits include Top Gun: Maverick and F1, told Variety at the time: "Michael is someone who I've admired for a long time, (and) always wanted to work with him.

"Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I've just really admired his choices."

Miami Vice '85 will explore "the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking".

Kosinski and Dylan Clark (for Dylan Clark Productions) are producing the movie, with the script written by Dan Gilroy.

Meanwhile, Jordan triumphed at last month's Academy Awards for his dual portrayal of the Smokestack Twins in Sinners and paid tribute to the five other Black performers who had won the Best Actor prize – Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx and Will Smith – in his acceptance speech.

The 39-year-old star said: "I stand here because of the people who came before me and to be amongst those giants, those greats, my guys...

"I want to thank everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting my career. I know you guys want me to do well and I wanna do that because you guys bet on me.

"So thank you for keeping on betting on me. I'm gonna keep stepping up and keep being the best version of myself I can be, so thank you to everybody in this room that had something to do with my success, I love you guys.

"Everybody at home who supported the movie and went to see it once, twice, three times, thank you, because you guys made this movie what it is. I love you."