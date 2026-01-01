'There's a possibility of there being a part two': Colman Domingo hints at Michael sequel

Colman Domingo has suggested that there could be a sequel to the Michael biopic.

The 56-year-old star plays the late King of Pop's father Joe Jackson in the new movie – which has been criticised for not addressing the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson that first emerged in 1993 – and has claimed that the controversy surrounding the Thriller artist could be explored in "a part two".

Domingo told Today: "The film takes place from the '60s to 1988, so it does not go into the first allegations.

"So basically, we centred it on the making of Michael. So, it's an intimate portrait of who Michael is... through his eyes. So, that's what it is, that's what this film is."

The Euphoria star added: "And there's a possibility of there being a part two that may deal with some other things that happened afterwards. This is about the making of Michael, how he was raised, and then how he was trying to find his voice as an artist and be a solo artist. That's what I have to say about that."

Asked if the allegations could be explored in a future movie, Domingo replied: "There could be a sequel. We don't know yet."

Michael is portrayed in the film by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who considers starring in Antoine Fuqua's biopic to be a "defining" moment in his life.

The 29-year-old actor told Extra: "I won't experience anything like that (again), just having that first-time experience on a set, but to portray my Uncle Michael and all the time I put into preparation, then to finally release it on set... and then to be here and seeing the reaction from everyone and the fact that there's so many people that came out. I couldn't be happier."

Jaafar wants audiences to gain a "deeper understanding" of the Beat It hitmaker – who died aged 50 in 2009 – after watching the movie.

He said: "I really hope that the audiences walk away with a true, deeper understanding of Michael the human being and to really take in those moments, you know, regardless of the performances and those big spectacle moments that we're familiar with, but really those moments that we haven't seen behind closed doors where if it's just a look he gives or if it's a quiet moment that really allows you into his psyche, his soul."

Meanwhile, Fuqua revealed that he knew that Jaafar was the right actor to play Michael from the very first day of filming.

The 60-year-old filmmaker told The Credits: "It was on day one, seeing Jaafar perform Bad. That was the tour where Michael got his wings and creative freedom.

"To see Jaafar do that, when he had never acted before, in front of 500 or 600 screaming extras, felt like a real concert, and that was a pivotal moment for me. I was understanding Michael from a more intimate perspective.

"This is Michael Jackson. You've got to put the cape on the superhero to see if he can be a superhero, and Jaafar pulled it off.

"I was shooting that scene for a few days, so he had to do it over and over at the same level, every time, from every angle. At that point, Michael had such veracity and energy, and we had to capture that."