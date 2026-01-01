Lena Dunham keen to make Girls movie once series is 'appropriately missed'

Lena Dunham is keen to make a movie continuation of her TV show Girls once she feels enough time has passed.

The Girls creator, writer, director and star revealed on a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that she has "a little plot line in my brain" about a movie continuation and has floated ideas with some of her co-stars in a group chat.

"I would love to do it, and I have to say, I got a little plot line in my brain. I do," she shared. "It's impossible not to think about where they are now. I will text with - I have a new chain with the girls and Andrew (Rannells) called 'Survivors of the Crackcident.' Jemima (Kirke) will pop in with the best take on like, Jess is really into RFK Jr.' and you're like, 'Of course she is. Of course she is.' She does not want anyone getting vaccines. She is p**sed."

Dunham, who also starred alongside Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Adam Driver, noted that she didn't want to rush into the movie and preferred to wait until the show felt "appropriately missed" by the fans.

"I just see them, and also, those are my muses. So, I think it's an obvious thing," she continued. "We don't want to come back to the party too early. We want to be appropriately missed."

The 39-year-old joked that she might take a leaf out of Miley Cyrus's book and promise her fans a project before it exists. The Flowers hitmaker announced that she was making her recent Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special before it had been greenlit by Disney bosses.

"Well, there's a Girls movie, HBO Max!" joked Dunham. "I would be delighted."

Girls followed Dunham's millennial writer Hannah Horvath and her friends Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna as they navigate their 20s in New York City. The show ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

The actress lifts the lid on the making of the show in her new memoir Famesick.