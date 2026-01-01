Hulk Hogan took enough fentanyl to 'kill a horse' following divorce

Hulk Hogan consumed enough fentanyl pills to "kill a horse" following his divorce.

The professional wrestler, real name Terry Bollea, died at the age of 71 in July 2025 after suffering a heart attack.

Later, his medical records showed he had also been suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and atrial fibrillation.

On Wednesday, producers at Netflix released the documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American, which contained the WWE champion's final interview.

Recorded at an undisclosed time in the months before his passing, amid the conversation, Hogan recalled how he was taking an extremely high dosage of the potent synthetic opioid, which is typically used to treat acute, severe pain caused by trauma or surgery.

"I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here," he said, noting the behaviour began after launching his stint on Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling in 2009. "I had two 300 mg patches of fentanyl on my legs, and they gave me six 1,500 mg fentanyl lollipops to eat. I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.'"

In addition, former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff described how Hogan decided to pursue the contract with TNA Wrestling after his divorce from wife Linda Hogan allegedly left him "broke".

"Your wife's divorcing you, your doctors are giving you fistfuls of pills that would kill a horse, and you're chasing it down with a quart of vodka a day," commented Bischoff.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Bischoff recounted how Hogan couldn't even get out of bed at one point.

"I would literally have to go to his hotel and help him get out of bed and get into the shower to get ready to go to the shoot," he added.

Hogan departed TNA Wrestling after his contract expired in October 2013.

The star was married to Linda from 1983 until she filed for divorce in November 2007. The settlement wasn't finalised until 2009.

A four-part series, Hulk Hogan: Real American is now streaming via Netflix.