Billy Porter reveals he hasn't been invited to Met Gala since 2019

Billy Porter has claimed he hasn't been invited to attend the Met Gala in six years.

The Tony Award-winning actor made a splash at the 2019 event when he stepped out in a custom-made gold bejewelled catsuit and matching headpiece inspired by a "Sun God" and in line with the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme of the night.

Billy arrived on a platform carried by six shirtless men in matching gold lamé trousers.

But during an appearance on SiriusXM's Bevelations on Wednesday, the 56-year-old revealed that he hasn't been asked to attend the annual fashion spectacle again.

"I haven't been invited back since 2019," he said. "That's the only time I've ever gone and the only time I've ever been invited and I was invited by Ryan Murphy that year."

Billy, who starred on producer Ryan's show Pose, went on to note that he would have accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 Met Gala, which had the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and was co-hosted by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams.

"Last year was Black dandyism and I was not invited; I'm just going to throw that out there," he continued. "The reality is when people ask me, you need to know I was not invited and I don't go to places where I'm not welcome."

Despite being disappointed to miss out on the bash, Billy maintained that he was "all good".

"I've earned the invitation and it's OK that I don't have it because there's a level that I've reached that doesn't require validation from the outside," the Kinky Boots star added. "So, I'm going to sit and live in that because it helps keep me sane too."

The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place on 4 May.

Co-hosted by Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Beyoncé, the event will have the theme of Costume Art.