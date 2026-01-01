Snooki reveals she will undergo surgery after cervical cancer diagnosis

Snooki has revealed that she is scheduled to undergo a hysterectomy following her recent cervical cancer diagnosis.

In February, the Jersey Shore star, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, shared that she had been diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer after delaying her routine smear tests for more than a year.

Speaking in a new interview with People, she recalled the moment she received the news.

"I had a breakdown," Snooki admitted. "I got to my car and I called my mom hysterically crying, thinking the worst."

Subsequent tests confirmed that the cancer has not spread and can be treated with a hysterectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the womb.

"I was scared," Snooki said. "But you know what? It's not the worst case and I can still deal with it. I'm gonna be fine."

The 38-year-old reality star explained that her doctor had initially recommended six monthly screenings after she received abnormal smear results, which she described as "nothing crazy".

However, she admitted to avoiding appointments as she experienced discomfort during the examinations, adding, "I ended up not going for like a year and a half because it's uncomfortable, it's not fun."

"I knew something bad could happen," she continued. "But instead of dealing with it, I just pretended it wasn't happening."

Snooki eventually returned for testing after her doctor stressed the potential seriousness of the situation.

"My doctor was leaving me a voicemail screaming at me like, 'You need to get in here. This is serious. You don't want it to escalate,'" she recalled. "That's when I finally went in."

Further examinations revealed "a ton" of precancerous cells, leading to additional procedures including a colposcopy and a cone biopsy. She described the process as "very unpleasant", with results ultimately showing "severe cancer cells".

The mother of three also confessed that she feels anxious about the upcoming surgery.

"I'm not great with pain, so thinking about removing an organ is scary," she told the outlet. "That's a part of being a woman and even though I'm done having kids, the thought of not being able to really upset me. It messes with you a little bit."