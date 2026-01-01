Nicole Kidman was hospitalised after filming first Margo's Got Money Troubles scene

Nicole Kidman was rushed to hospital after filming her first scenes for the TV show Margo's Got Money Troubles with a major flu.

Kidman's co-star Nick Offerman revealed that the Moulin Rouge! actress was "so sick" on her first day of filming, which involved "a huge set piece" with "hundreds of extras" at a wrestling fan convention.

At first, the team thought the scene - in which Offerman and Kidman's former pro wrestlers Jinx and Lace reunite - could fall through due to his co-star's illness.

"We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up - some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with," Offerman recalled to People. "And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for.'"

However, a few hours later, the Parks & Recreation star got word that Kidman was coming in, and she arrived on set "so sick".

"She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad," he remembered, before praising her for powering through with the scenes despite being unwell.

"(But) she showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character."

Offerman then revealed that the Oscar winner was "literally taken to the hospital for an IV" after she wrapped filming for the day.

"And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value," he gushed. "It was so generous. It was astonishing."

Margo's Got Money Troubles stars Elle Fanning as a young mum who turns to OnlyFans to help pay her bills. Offerman plays her father, while Michelle Pfeiffer portrays her mother.

The show airs weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV.