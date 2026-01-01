Adolescence and The Pitt among Peabody Award winners

Emmy winners Adolescence and The Pitt have been announced as winners of the 2026 Peabody Awards.

Oscar-winning documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pluribus and Heated Rivalry are also among the 34 winners of the 86th annual awards, which were revealed on Thursday.

The Peabody Awards honour excellence in storytelling across TV, radio and digital media, focusing on socially responsible narratives. They are considered one of the highest honours in broadcasting.

Kimmel, who was briefly removed from the airwaves in a public row with Donald Trump, was cited by Peabody jurors for his "master class in public apology" for the comments that got him suspended, while "nevertheless asserting his rights to criticise the President and MAGA movement that sought to silence him".

Heated Rivalry, meanwhile, was noted for balancing "complex themes of sexuality and emotional connection, inspiring fans and promoting non-toxic masculinity, ultimately making what was arguably the biggest cultural impact in television this year".

The Peabodys, organised by the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, will honour the winners in a ceremony on 31 May in Los Angeles, when Amy Poehler is due to receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

Here's a highlight list of winners.

Entertainment

Adolescence (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Forever (Netflix)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (Mubi)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

News

Fault Lines: Kids Under Fire and The Disappearance of Dr Abu Safiya (Al Jazeera English)

Immigration Crackdown (PBS News Hour)

Los Angeles Burning (ABC News and KABC, Los Angeles)

Restrained (ABC / KMBC 9)

The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram (PBS)

Podcast and Radio

Divine Intervention (Wonder Media Network and iHeartMedia)

Scam Inc (The Economist)

When We All Get to Heaven (Eureka Street Productions)

Documentaries

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple TV)

Mr Nobody Against Putin (BBC Four)

No Other Land (Antipode Films)

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Max)

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (Kino Film Collection)

Southpaw - The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott (ESPN)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Max)