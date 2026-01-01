Elizabeth Banks recalls being told she wouldn't be able to 'direct men' in films

Elizabeth Banks has recalled how she was once told that she wouldn't be able to "direct men" in films because they wouldn't "follow" her.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the actress-filmmaker promoted her new TV show, The Miniature Wife.

In the series, Elizabeth plays a woman who is accidentally shrunk to six inches tall by her scientist husband, as portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen.

Accordingly, host Kelly asked the director whether there have been times in her Hollywood career when she's been made to "feel small".

"I was literally told because I direct films that, 'You can't direct men. They won't follow you,'" she replied. "And then I directed Ray Liotta, who played Henry Hill in Goodfellas, and I think I nailed it. Check. It's all good."

Elizabeth directed the 2023 film Cocaine Bear, which featured Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

In addition, she has helmed Hollywood studio productions such as 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2019's Charlie's Angels reboot.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Elizabeth emphasised how important it is for her to support female "storytellers".

"I stand on the shoulders of so many women who came before me. There are a lot of actress-directors actually out there. I mean, Barbra Streisand comes to mind. She made some bangers," the 52-year-old smiled. "So, despite me knowing I'm in a great club, it's a really small club, and it needs more representation."

The Miniature Wife is now streaming via Peacock.