Miami Scarface house listed for $237 million

The Miami-area house made famous in the 1983 film Scarface is on the market for $237 million (£176 million).

The bright white, postmodern edifice in Key Biscayne boasts 868 feet (265 metres) of waterfrontage, a boat dock, an overwater helipad and a piano-shaped pool. The home itself includes floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Miami skyline, five bedrooms and a steel-and-glass elevator, reports The Miami Herald.

The lift was the centrepiece of one of the movie's most memorable scenes, when Tony, played by Al Pacino, visits the home of his new boss, the drug/car dealer Frank, played by Robert Loggia. As they banter, Frank's 'girl' Elvira, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, descends in the building's see-through elevator, and Tony is transfixed.

The property has a provenance that goes beyond Scarface. In the early 1970s, it was part of a compound known as The Winter White House, where Richard Nixon often stayed in a now-demolished bungalow.

The current house was built in about 1981 by a convicted cocaine smuggler, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home also features in the credits of Miami Vice.

According to the Herald, if the property goes for near its asking price, it will be the priciest home ever sold in the county. The standing record belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, who paid $170 million ($126 million) for an unfinished home on Indian Creek Island in March.