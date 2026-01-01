Simone Ashley had a 'masterclass in acting' on The Devil Wears Prada 2

Simone Ashley received a "masterclass in acting" working with Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci on The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 31-year-old star plays Amari Mari, first assistant to Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep), in the long-awaited sequel and had "one of the best summers of (her) life" filming the movie.

Simone told Vogue: "I was mainly with Meryl and Stanley. We shot the first half on the streets of Manhattan, which was crazy. We shot in the studios for the Runway offices, and then we went to Milan.

"I learned so much from just observing how everyone worked. They're just masters of their craft; they've been doing this for years and years and years."

The Bridgerton star continued: "This movie changed my life in the sense that I had one of the best summers of my life, working with David (Frankel, the director) and Aline Brosh McKenna (the producer and screenwriter) and all the producers and the crew, and being in New York.

"It also felt like a bit of a masterclass in acting, just watching all of them, how they conveyed their characters, and how they blended into the world of The Devil Wears Prada. Because it is a very specific kind of world – fashion in New York City, and that kind of hyper-real, but ever-so subtle and chic, tonality."

Ashley likened filming scenes in New York City – where she has since moved – to starring in "theatre" as there were often large crowds watching.

She said: "There were days it felt like a theatre, with thousands of people watching. Also, it was summer in Manhattan. It was amazing.

"I've moved there now. I moved there in May or June, to start prep for filming, and never looked back. It was just the best summer of my life. It's the centre of the universe."

Simone's star has soared in recent years with roles in shows such as Sex Education and Bridgerton and she insists she has "gratitude" for the way things have progressed.

She said: "I definitely have moments of gratitude. I never take it for granted. To the world, it seems like it was something that happened very quickly.

"But for me, it was something I've been working on since I was 18. Bridgerton was definitely a catalyst; things started moving really quickly.

"But it comes in waves. There are years where you kind of keep your head down and you work, and there are years when you're more visible."

Simone – who has Tamil Indian heritage - is seen as a role model for South Asian stars in the acting industry but feels there is still "a long way to go" in terms of representation.

She explained: "The arts are a political industry – whether we like it or not, whether you want it to be or not, it is. And I think just me being there and doing my work is a political statement in itself. I think for me, just doing the work that I'm doing proves that women who look like me can have a seat at the table.

"I think there's still so much room for work, but I see, slowly, more and more women, especially of diverse backgrounds, getting roles.

"But I think we still have a long way to go."