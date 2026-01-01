Adam Scott 'hated' his 'terrible' Coachella experience

Adam Scott had a "terrible" time at Coachella festival earlier this month.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Severance actor revealed that he and his wife Naomi took their 17-year-old daughter Frankie and a group of her friends to the festival in the California desert.

While they dropped them off and picked them up for two of the days, they decided to go in on the Saturday to see The Strokes, which was the only moment he truly enjoyed.

"It was terrible. I hated it... I had gone to Coachella like a long time ago and it's probably exactly the same. I just now hate it," he shared. "I really wanted to see The Strokes. And so I, you know, we went and saw them and that was great.

"But then that ends, and there's nowhere to go. Like, there's nowhere to lay down and relax while you wait, because then we wanted to see someone else - and Justin Bieber was performing so we were going to stay (for his headline set)."

Scott recalled that after Bieber's "terrific" set, it took him and his wife an hour to find Frankie and her friends - and even longer to leave the festival site.

"We find them, we get them in the cars, and then we were in the parking lot for two and a half hours just to get out of the parking lot. And like, we went to bed at like 5am, which for everyone else at Coachella is awesome, but for me..." he added, trailing off.

This year's Coachella took place across two weekends in Indio, California, between 10 and 19 April. Alongside Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G headlined the festival's main stage.