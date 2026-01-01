LeAnn Rimes hints at 'heart-wrenching' family issues on 15th anniversary to Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes has revealed that her 15th wedding anniversary to Eddie Cibrian was "filled with tears" amid "heart-wrenching" family issues.

The Can't Fight the Moonlight singer shared photos on Instagram from their 15th-anniversary trip to San José del Cabo in Mexico on Thursday.

In the lengthy caption, LeAnn admitted that their anniversary was different this year, because it was "filled with tears and worry" about family issues back home.

"We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching things happening at home with family," she wrote. "It's been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours."

Reflecting on their marriage, she continued, "Day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life... and god, i'm so grateful that it's with each other. we've been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife. we know how to ride the waves, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i'm so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning."

LeAnn did not divulge details about their family issues.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old singer/actress marked their anniversary by posting a carousel of their photos from over the years.

She captioned the post, "15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. your love is such a gift. and, with all that's taken place this year, i have new vows... in perimenopause and in health... with teeth and without... (laughing emoji) here's to you catching up and me returning the favor."

LeAnn met the Invasion actor on the set of the 2009 TV film Northern Lights when they were both married to other people. After getting divorced from their respective partners, they got married on 22 April 2011.

She is the stepmother to his sons Mason, 22, and Jake, 19.