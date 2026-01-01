Clueless sequel series with Alicia Silverstone scrapped - report

A Clueless sequel TV series featuring Alicia Silverstone has reportedly been dropped.

In April 2025, the 49-year-old actress confirmed she was set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 hit movie in a new programme in development at Peacock. The show was meant to delve into Cher's life as an adult.

Creative partners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who developed Gossip Girl, had been attached to pen the script, along with Jordan Weiss.

But on Thursday, editors at Variety claimed that the project was no longer going ahead.

Sources told the outlet that executives at CBS Studios and Paramount "remain high" on the concept. CBS Studios owns the TV rights to the movie, which was distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Representatives for Alicia and Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, have not yet responded to the report.

Loosely adapted from Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the coming-of-age comedy followed Cher - a wealthy high school student who set out to do "good deeds".

The feature also starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Breckin Meyer.

Previously, producers made a Clueless spin-off series, which ran for three seasons in the mid-to-late '90s.

Due to filming commitments, Alicia was replaced by Rachel Blanchard in the show.