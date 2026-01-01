Zayn Malik displays tattoo dedicated to Drew Barrymore

Zayn Malik has been inked with a permanent reminder of his friendship with Drew Barrymore.

In late March, the singer-songwriter stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to chat with host Drew about his fifth studio album, Konnakol.

Amid the discussion, Zayn and the 50 First Dates actress decided to get some new body art from professional tattoo artists waiting on the set.

"I started studying what your name means and one of the words that it means is 'grace,'" explained Drew during the chat, which aired on Thursday. "It's one of the tattoos I've always wanted because it's the thing I've got to start giving myself in a different way. Putting your name on my body in the form of grace, I think, is going to change my life for the better. It's something I really need."

Meanwhile, Zayn noted that he had decided to get Drew's name in Arabic.

"I'm so honoured!" the 51-year-old exclaimed, hugging her pal. "I'm like, I'm so excited. I'm so honoured. I'm very grateful because I hope that - if and when you ever look at it - we can both just step back and maybe believe in the fact that we're trying so hard and giving so much. And where and when is it acceptable and necessary to put ourselves in the mix of all the priorities and care and all of that."

In response, Zayn explained that he has been in a much better mental space ever since he became a father. The former One Direction artist shares daughter Khai, five, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

"Since then, I feel like I've got my priorities in check. I love my work, extremely grateful to do what I'm able to do, just enjoying things. After my daughter was born, I just started making more effort to be happy and live in the moment and find the present, I guess," the 33-year-old smiled.

At the end of the segment, Drew held up her wrist to display the word "grace" in cursive script, while Zayn flashed his "Drew" body art on his forearm.

"It's so perfect," she declared.

Earlier this month, Zayn revealed via Instagram Stories that he had been hospitalised.

While he didn't disclose any details about his health, he confirmed that several upcoming promotional appearances had been cancelled.

Zayn dropped Konnakol on 17 April. The Die for Me singer is still scheduled to embark on the 32-stop Konnakol Tour, with the first gig set to take place in Manchester, England on 12 May.