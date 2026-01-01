Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt 'so flattered' when Robert Eggers asked to work with him again

Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt "so flattered and honoured" when director Robert Eggers asked to work with him for a second time.

The British actor starred alongside Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult in Eggers's 2024 Gothic horror Nosferatu, and he was subsequently tapped to star as the title character in Eggers's next period horror, Werwulf.

Reflecting on reuniting with The Northman filmmaker, Taylor-Johnson told IndieWire, "To have done a movie with Robert Eggers and then to have been asked to come back? I was like, oh my God, I felt so flattered and honoured."

The 28 Years Later star noted that he felt the same way when director David Mackenzie brought him the script for his new movie Fuze, several years after they worked together on 2018's The Outlaw King.

Taylor-Johnson also has other repeat collaborations coming up. He recently worked with his Nocturnal Animals director, Tom Ford, on the upcoming film Cry to Heaven, and is reportedly reuniting with The Fall Guy and Bullet Train filmmaker David Leitch on an unnamed project.

Of the recent trend, he told the publication, "I feel very fortunate that I'm at an age now where I've been in the industry long enough that, in the last couple of years, I'm getting the opportunity to work with the same directors again for a second time, for a third time. I sort of really romanticise the idea of being an actor, so to be in the same company twice and to be asked back is so flattering."

Taylor-Johnson added that he felt "lucky" to be able to make films of different genres and work with the same team more than once.

"I'm exploring, from independent to studio movies, they're big, they're small, they're fantasy, or they're horror or all these different genres," the 35-year-old shared. "But to be in the same company more than twice is a real honour. How do I explain it, articulate it? You just want to do your best work for those sort of directors."

The actor is currently starring in Fuze, now in U.S. cinemas. Werwulf will be released in December.