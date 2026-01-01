Ethan Hawke opens up about daughter Maya Hawke's wedding

Ethan Hawke has opened up about his daughter Maya Hawke's recent wedding to musician Christian Lee Hutson.

The 55-year-old actor has reflected on his eldest daughter's big day, which took place on 14 February in New York City.

Speaking to Page Six at the Time 100 Gala on Thursday, Ethan shared how emotional it was to walk Maya, 27, down the aisle.

"It would be very difficult not to (get emotional)," he admitted. "Whenever you see your children so happy, it's probably the most moving thing you could see."

The Dead Poets Society star also spoke about the thrill of seeing his children "loving their life and embracing their life and finding wonderful friends and partners."

Ethan shares Maya with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2005. The former couple also share a son, Levon, 24.

He also shares daughters Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14, with his wife, Ryan Hawke, whom he married in 2008.

In February, Maya married Christian after the pair began dating in 2023. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, and Ethan was photographed escorting his daughter into St. George's Episcopal Church ahead of the wedding.

Uma was also seen arriving at the church alongside several of Maya's Stranger Things co-stars, including Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo.

In an interview with Page Six weeks after the wedding, Maya said she felt "so lucky" to have married the musician.

"Love is the best," the actress and singer stated. "I feel so lucky to have found my best friend and to have someone I can tell anything to."

She continued, "It makes something like getting married feel like, 'Oh, of course.' ... I'm very, very, very lucky, so I'm really happy."