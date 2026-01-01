Rob Reiner's son Jake opens up about brother being 'at the centre' of his parents' deaths

Rob Reiner's son Jake has spoken out about his brother Nick being "at the centre" of his parents' deaths.

Jake has broken his silence months after his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found dead in their California home in December 2025.

In an emotional essay published on Substack on Friday, the 34-year-old reflected on the "devastating" loss.

"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," he wrote. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it."

Jake added, "It's almost too impossible to process."

Filmmaker Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead at their home on 14 December. Hours later, Nick was arrested and formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The 32-year-old, who remains behind bars, pleaded not guilty in February and is due to return to court on 29 April.

Elsewhere in the essay, Jake noted that while he understands the public has "questions about what happened", the family wants to keep some details private.

"Keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us," he shared.

Jake also opened up about the moment he learned that his parents had died.

"I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October," he penned. "It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead."

He recalled that the journey from the memorial to his parents' house was "unendurable".

"My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance," he continued. "The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."

Rob and Michele shared sons Jake and Nick and daughter Romy, 28. Rob also had a daughter, Tracy, 61, from a previous marriage.