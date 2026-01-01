Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje 'binge-watched' Euphoria after landing role in third season

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje has revealed he "binge-watched" Euphoria after being cast in its third and potentially final season.

The Lost actor has reflected on joining the hit HBO drama, explaining that he immersed himself in the show ahead of filming.

Speaking to rapper and actor Ludacris for Interview Magazine, Adewale said he undertook extensive research once he secured the role of pimp and strip-club mogul Alamo Brown, who rescues Zendaya's Rue from a life of debt.

"It was really interesting because obviously I'd done my research on the show prior to coming on," he explained. "I binge-watched the two seasons, just to get to know the characters, the narrative of the show, et cetera."

The British star also acknowledged the close-knit dynamic of the existing cast, who have worked together for several years.

"I know they grew up on the show and they have this intricate bond, so coming into that as an outsider was interesting because they a clique," he shared. "And it was great for my character because he's outside of that clique and comes into it."

Adewale went on to praise his younger co-stars, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney, as well as the show's creator, Sam Levinson.

"These young actors are really quite amazing," he stated. "Sam elicits some incredible performances."

He added that he was particularly "impressed" with his primary co-star, Zendaya, noting, "She's very talented, very funny. I had different relationships with each actor."

"Alexa (Demie), we had a great chemistry," he continued. "She's more spiritual and humorous, so the scenes took that turn. And you know Colman (Domingo), he's a beast, so the scenes we did were just off the chain."

Euphoria season three currently airs on HBO on Sundays.